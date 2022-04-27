Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals about public issue

Market observers said that Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹100, which is ₹28 higher from its Tuesday's grey market premium of ₹72. They said that such a rise in Campus Activewear IPO GMP today can be attributed to the strong response to the public issue and trend reversal in the secondary market. They said that much will depend on the market sentiments as further upside momentum may further boost the grey market sentiment and bring some more moolah in the IPO.

