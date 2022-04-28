Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals about the public issue

Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) opened for subscription on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022. Means bidding for this public issue is going to end today. After two days of bidding, Campus Activewear IPO subscription status suggests that the public offer has been subscribed 3021 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 3.94 times. Grey market is also giving positive response in regard to Campus Activewear IPO as grey market premium (GMP) of the public issue has been rising continuously. According to market observers, Campus Activewear shares are available at a premium of ₹105 in grey market today.

