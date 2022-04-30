Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals about the public issue

According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹105, which is ₹25 higher from its Friday evening GMP of ₹80. According to market observers, robust subscription status could be a possible strong reason for such a huge jump in Campus Activewear IPO GMP today. They went on to add that bidders have responded strongly in favour of the public issue in such a weak secondary market. Hence, grey market was bound to respond positively and it did exactly what was expected by market observers. Observers went on to add that much will depend on the market sentiment. If there is trend reversal and grey market may go ultra bullish on Campus Activewear shares in near term.

