Campus Activewear IPO: Share allocation of Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) has been finalised and allottees are now eagerly waiting for share listing of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand. However, some section of market observers and allottees are concerned about the listing premium as market sentiment has been negative for last few sessions.

According to market observers, due to negative sentiments at secondary market, Campus Activewear share price has been under pressure in grey market. They said that shares of Campus Activewear are available at a premium of ₹79 in grey market today.

Campus Activewear IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Campus Activewear IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹79, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium of ₹75. However, Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹13 lower from its Wednesday evening grey market premium of ₹92, which is highest since Campus shares made its debut in the grey market. Observers went on to add that Campus Activewear IPO grey market price has come down due to weakness in the secondary market sentiments citing, "If the weakness in the secondary market continues, then we may see its impact on the listing premium of the publics issue as well because Campus Activewear IPO listing date is fast approaching."

What this GMP mean

Market observers went on to add that as Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹79, it means grey market is expecting that Campus Activewear IPO listing would be around ₹371, which is more than 25 per cent from Campus Activewear IPO price band of ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share.

So, after Campus Activewear IPO allotment, grey market is trying to signal that allottees may expect strong premium from the public issue despite weakness in market sentiments.

However, stock market experts said that grey market is not the right indicator of an IPO's success or failure as it is non-regulated and its data is completely unofficial. They said that grey market premium has nothing to do with the financials of the company and hence relying on grey market data may mislead the market enthusiast. They asked allottees to look at the financials of the company as it would give a concrete picture of its fundamentals.

Tentative Campus Activewear IPO listing date is 9th May 2022.