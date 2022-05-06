Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals after share allocation

As per the market observers, Campus Activewear IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹79, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium of ₹75. However, Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹13 lower from its Wednesday evening grey market premium of ₹92, which is highest since Campus shares made its debut in the grey market. Observers went on to add that Campus Activewear IPO grey market price has come down due to weakness in the secondary market sentiments citing, "If the weakness in the secondary market continues, then we may see its impact on the listing premium of the publics issue as well because Campus Activewear IPO listing date is fast approaching."