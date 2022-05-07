Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on listing date

Campus Activewear IPO: After announcement of share allocation, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Campus Activewear IPO listing date. As per the information available on BSE website, Campus Activewear IPO listing date has been finalised and shares of Campus Activewear will list on NSE and BSE on 9th May 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. As allottees are busy calculating the expecting premium one can get from this public offer, grey market is signaling positive listing for the public issue worth ₹1400 crore. According to market observers, shares of Campus Activewear are available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today.

