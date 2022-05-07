Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on listing date

Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on listing date

Campus Activewear IPO listing date: Grey market believes that allottees may have a decent premium gain from the public issue on Monday, say market observers. Photo: Courtesy Campus Activewear website
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Campus Activewear IPO listing date: Despite negative sentiments at secondary markets, grey market is positive about the public issue, believe market observers

Campus Activewear IPO: After announcement of share allocation, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Campus Activewear IPO listing date. As per the information available on BSE website, Campus Activewear IPO listing date has been finalised and shares of Campus Activewear will list on NSE and BSE on 9th May 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. As allottees are busy calculating the expecting premium one can get from this public offer, grey market is signaling positive listing for the public issue worth 1400 crore. According to market observers, shares of Campus Activewear are available at a premium of 60 in grey market today.

Campus Activewear IPO GMP

As per the market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is 60, which is 15 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium (GMP) of 45. market observers said that despite sharp sell-off in secondary markets, grey market has remained more or bullish on Campus Activewear shares throughout the weak. Though, it has come down from 92 to 60, they said that bullish sentiment on Campus Activewear shares is enough to understand the strength of this public issue in grey market.

What this GMP mean

As Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is 60, it means that grey market is expecting that Campus Activewear IPO listing would be around 352 ( 292 + 60), which is around 20 per cent higher from is price band of 278 to 292 per share.

So, despite negative sentiments at secondary markets, grey market is positive about the public issue. It still believes that allottees may have a decent premium gain from the public issue on Monday.