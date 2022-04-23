Campus Activewear IPO: the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Campus Activewear Limited is going to open on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for sub scribers till 28th April 2022. So, the public issue worth ₹1,400.14 crore is going to hit primary markets next week. However, grey market has already started signaling about the primary market sentiments in regard to the public offer. According to market observers, Campus Activewear shares are available at a premium of ₹53 in grey market today, which is a good sign for the public issue ahead of its opening.

Campus Activewear IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Campus Activewear IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹53, which is ₹7 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹60. However, it's a good sign for the public issue as it is still 3 days away from its subscription opening and it is showing around 18 to 20 per cent premium for the public offer. They said that the sentiment may further go northward once the subscription opens on Tuesday next week.

What this Campus Activewear IPO GMP mean?

According to primary market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹53 it means grey market is expecting this IPO to list around ₹345 ( ₹292 + ₹53), around 18 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹292 per equity share. They said that next two days will be stock market holiday and Campus Activewear IP grey market premium being at such a higher levels ahead of the subscription opening is a good sign for the public issue. This may reflect in strong subscription of the IPO when it opens on 26th April.

However, stock market experts advised investors to rely on the company's balance sheet instead of grey market sentiments. They said that grey market premium of a public offer is an unofficial data that signals expected premium from the IPO on a particular date. It keeps on changing regularly and it has nothing to do with the company's balance sheet. They said that grey market includes those people too who have their stake involved in the IPO. So, grey market signal can be artificial and it may lead to change drastically by the time public issue gets listed on the Indian bourses. So, one should rely on the fundamentals of the company that can be accessed by going through the company's balance sheet.