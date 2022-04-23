Campus Activewear IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens next week

However, stock market experts advised investors to rely on the company's balance sheet instead of grey market sentiments. They said that grey market premium of a public offer is an unofficial data that signals expected premium from the IPO on a particular date. It keeps on changing regularly and it has nothing to do with the company's balance sheet. They said that grey market includes those people too who have their stake involved in the IPO. So, grey market signal can be artificial and it may lead to change drastically by the time public issue gets listed on the Indian bourses. So, one should rely on the fundamentals of the company that can be accessed by going through the company's balance sheet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}