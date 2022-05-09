Campus Activewear share listing today. Experts predict ‘positive’ debut

According to stock market experts, much will depend upon the Dalal Street sentiment. They said that Indian stock market has been reeling under sell-off pressure and market mood has remained negative for near a week. However, they maintained that Campus Activewear share will have a 'positive' debut despite weak stock market. Market experts went on to add that in bulls case, Campus Activewear shares may list in the range of ₹335 to ₹345 whereas in bears case, it may open in the range of ₹315 to ₹322 per share levels.