Campus Activewear share listing today. Experts predict ‘positive’ debut

Campus Activewear IPO listing date today: In bulls case, Campus Activewear shares may list in the range of ₹335 to ₹345 whereas in bears case, it may open in the range of ₹315 to ₹322 per share levels, believe experts
Campus Activewear share listing: Shares of Campus Activewear are going to hit secondary market today. As per the information available on BSE website, Campus Activewear IPO listing date is 9th May 2022 and the equity shares of Campus Activewear Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges today. Campus Activewear shares will be listed in the list of 'B' group of securities. As per market observers, Campus Activewear share price is trading at a premium of ₹47 in grey market today.
According to stock market experts, much will depend upon the Dalal Street sentiment. They said that Indian stock market has been reeling under sell-off pressure and market mood has remained negative for near a week. However, they maintained that Campus Activewear share will have a 'positive' debut despite weak stock market. Market experts went on to add that in bulls case, Campus Activewear shares may list in the range of ₹335 to ₹345 whereas in bears case, it may open in the range of ₹315 to ₹322 per share levels.
Speaking on Campus Activewear IPO listing, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the market mood. If the market opens in positive territory, in that case we can expect Campus Activewear share listing at around ₹335 to ₹345 apiece levels whereas in the case of negative opening, the listing may take place around ₹315 to ₹322. So, I am expecting the stock to list at around 10 per cent premium in bears case and in bulls case, the stock may list at around 18-20 per cent premium."
Expecting positive debut of Campus Activewear shares, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Private Limited said, "Footwear brand Campus Activewear received a good response from investors during its subscription period. The company has monopoly in branded sports and athleisure footwear in India. During the pandemic too, it maintained its operations at the gross levels and now is poised for a good expansion. As per offer documents, it has shown Bata India and Relaxo as its listed peers, which are at a PE multiple of 366.72 and 101.65 whereas Campus Activewear stands at a PE multiple of 78.49. So, we expect positive opening for Campus Activewear shares."
Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Proficient Securities said, "Campus Activewear IPO was good for both short time investors and for long term investors. As the market sentiment has gone bearish, it may not give whopping premium, but it may have a positive opening and one short term investors should hold the stock for few weeks to maximise one's listing premium."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.