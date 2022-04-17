Campus Shoes IPO may hit stock market in May. Details here

Upcoming IPO in India: Campus Shoes IPO (Initial Public Offering) may hit primary markets next month. According to market sources, sports and athleisure footwear company is planning to get listed on stock exchanges in May 2022. Campus Shoes had filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) last year. In its DRHP, the footwear company had proposed Offer for Sale (OFS) of 5.10 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders through this public issue.

