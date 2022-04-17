Campus Shoes IPO may hit stock market in May. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.12:53 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar ( with inputs from PTI )
Upcoming IPO in India: Campus Shoes had filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) last year where it had proposed OFS of 5.10 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders
Upcoming IPO in India: Campus Shoes IPO (Initial Public Offering) may hit primary markets next month. According to market sources, sports and athleisure footwear company is planning to get listed on stock exchanges in May 2022. Campus Shoes had filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) last year. In its DRHP, the footwear company had proposed Offer for Sale (OFS) of 5.10 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders through this public issue.
Campus Shoes promoters offering shares in this OFS include Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal. The equity shares offered in OFS include investors such as TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Ltda s well.
At present, Campus Shoes promoters hold a 78.21 per cent stake in the company, TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively. The balance 0.74 per cent stake is held by individual shareholders and current employees of the company.
Sports and athleisure footwear company, which is based in Delhi is mulling to expand its distribution network and deepen its footprints in western and southern India. Besides, Campus Shoes, which is backed by equity fund TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises, also plans to expand its offering in the high-margin women and kids portfolio.
Divulging the distribution network expansion plan; Raman Chawla, CFO at Campus Activewear said, "Campus will continue to build the D2C channel for driving premiumization and growth in other consumer segments like women and kids. We expect that these initiatives will substantially increase our network coverage across India," The company also plans to hire additional hands to supplement its sales network expansion, informed Chawla.
While talking about e-commerce, he said 20 per cent of its business is now coming from new-age digital sales channels. “It has gone up from ₹20 crore to ₹400 crore in the last three years," Chawla added.
As part of its strategy, the company is focusing on the domestic market and it believes that it has enough headroom to grow. Citing a Technopak Report, Chawla said the sports and athleisure footwear market is around ₹9,000 crore, which is shifting toward branded players.
Campus Activewear claims a market share of 17 per cent in branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for FY21.