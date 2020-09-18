CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Angel Broking IPOs open next week: 10 points

After the strong investor response to Happiest Minds and Route Mobile IPO, three more issues will open next week: CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Angel Broking. The new issues are hitting the Street at a time when the markets are flush with liquidity and some of the preceding issues have been over-subscribed at record levels. The IPO of CAMS and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals open on September 21 (Monday) while Angel Broking's issue on September 22.