CAMS IPO fully subscribed. Key things to know before you invest

The lot size of CAMS IPO is 12 when means that investors have to apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in multiples thereof. The shares of CAMS will get listed on both BSE and NSE. According to brokerages, the share allocation is likely to be finalised on 28 September while listing is likely to happen on October 1. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the IPO.