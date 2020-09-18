CAMS IPO opens on Monday: 10 things to know

The IPO of CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, opens on Monday and closes on September 23. The price band has been set at between ₹1,229-1,230 per share and the company will raise ₹2,242 crore at the upper end of the band. The lot size of CAMS IPO is 12 when means that investors have to apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in multiples thereof. CAMS IPO comes amid a jump IPO activity lately, and it is the biggest offering by size in the recent times.