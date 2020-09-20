CAMS IPO opens tomorrow: Key things to know before you invest

"During FY17-20, CAMS’s overall revenue grew at a CAGR of 14% driven by strong growth in AAUM (15% CAGR). Over the same period, the EBITDA and net profit grew at a CAGR of 13% and 12% respectively. The company carries no debt obligation, thus translating in healthy return ratios with ROCE/ROE of 37%/35%. Furthermore, it is consistently paying dividend with FY20 payout at 40%. At higher price band ( ₹1,230), CAMS is valued at 35 times FY20 earnings, has leadership position, zero debt, healthy cash position and high return ratios. We recommend to subscribe," the brokerage said.