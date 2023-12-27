Canara Bank to launch Canara Robeco AMC IPO; Details here
Canara Bank to initiate the procedural steps to launch IPO for its mutual fund subsidiary, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.
Canara Bank, on Wednesday, announced its in-principle approval to initiate the procedural steps to launch initial public offering (IPO) for its mutual fund subsidiary, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.
