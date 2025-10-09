Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Friday, October 9). Canara HSBC Life Insurance, founded in 2007, has risen to become the third-largest life insurance provider among public sector banks in India. As of June 2025, the company announced assets under management amounting to ₹43,639.5 crore, representing a 6% rise from ₹41,166.4 crore reported in March 2025.

In terms of financial results, Canara HSBC faces competition from other listed insurers such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

For the quarter ending in June 2025, the company achieved a profit of ₹23.4 crore, reflecting a growth of 25.2% compared to ₹18.7 crore during the same quarter in the previous year. The annualized premium equivalent (APE) for this period also exhibited a positive trend, climbing by 4.4% to ₹492.8 crore from ₹472 crore.

10 key things to know about Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today: Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹10. This indicates Canara HSBC Life share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara HSBC Life share price was indicated at ₹116 apiece, which is 9.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹106.

Analyzing the grey market activities from the past four sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. Experts indicate that the minimum GMP is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹14.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO date: Canara HSBC Life IPO opens for subscription on Friday, October 10, and closes on Tuesday, October 14.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO price band: Canara HSBC Life IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹100 to ₹106 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO lot size: Canara HSBC Life IPO lot size is 140 equity shares and in multiples of 140 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is scheduled to take place today (Thursday, October 9).

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO details: The Canara HSBC Life IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) comprising 23.75 crore equity shares from the promoters and one investor.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO objectives: In the OFS, Canara Bank is set to sell 13.77 crore equity shares, representing a 14.5% stake; HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Ltd will sell 47.5 lakh shares, which corresponds to a 0.5 percent holding; and Punjab National Bank intends to offload 9.5 crore equity shares, equivalent to a 10% stake.

After the sale of these stakes, Canara Bank will retain a 36.50% stake, HSBC Insurance will hold 25.50%, and PNB will have a 10% stake.

As this is an OFS, the company will not benefit from any funds raised through the public issue; instead, the proceeds will go to the shareholders selling their shares.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Canara HSBC IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, October 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, October 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Canara HSBC share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, October 17.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO: The lead managers overseeing this IPO are SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. Kfin Technologies Ltd is serving as the registrar for the offering.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO reservation: Canara HSBC IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

