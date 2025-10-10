Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, date, size to review. Good or bad bet for investors?

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is scheduled to hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open for bidding until 14 October 2025. This means the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is scheduled for 10-14 October 2025. The life insurance company aims to raise ₹2,517.50 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The Canara Bank and HSBC-promoted company has declared the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO price band at ₹100 to ₹106 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 140 company shares. The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the life insurance company are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹10 today. This means the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹10, which signals a potential listing gain of around 10% for the IPO allottees. They said that grey market sentiment may further improve as the secondary market mood has turned cautious to positive.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO review Advising investors to apply for the medium term, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The valuations of the public issue give some room for the investors to expect some upside possibility in the stock post-listing. However, there won't be a fly-by-night opportunity after the listing. Hence, only those investors should apply for the IPO who have a medium-term view on this Canara Bank HSBC-promoted life insurance company."

"Despite inconsistency in the top line, the private life insurance company has reported growth in the bottom line, which may attract medium to long-term investors. The issue appears attractive and has been made available at a steep discount compared to HDFC Life Insurance. Hence, I suggest medium to long-term investors to apply for the public issue," said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO details The private life insurance company has fixed the subscription period for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO from October 10 to 14, 2025. Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO lot size comprises 140 company shares. The most likely allotment date for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is 15 October 2025, whereas the most likely listing date is 17 October 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.