Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not?

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO day 3 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited hit the Indian primary market on 9 October 2025 and will remain open for bidding until 14 October 2025. This means that bidding for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO ends today, and investors have just one day to apply for the book-building issue. The life insurance company aims to raise ₹2,517.50 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The Canara Bank and HSBC-promoted company has declared the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO price band at ₹100 to ₹106 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 140 company shares. The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the life insurance company are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹2 today. This means the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹2, which signals a potential listing gain of around 1% for the IPO allottees. They said that grey market sentiment has taken a dent as the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP has fallen from ₹10 to ₹2 in the last four days. They stated that the decline in the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP can be attributed to a tepid investor response and range-bound sentiments in the Indian secondary market.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO subscription status By 10:09 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.28 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.29 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.16 times. The QIB segment had been filled 0.32 times.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO review Advising investors to apply for the medium term, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The valuations of the public issue give some room for the investors to expect some upside possibility in the stock post-listing. However, there won't be a fly-by-night opportunity after the listing. Hence, only those investors should apply for the IPO who have a medium-term view on this Canara Bank HSBC-promoted life insurance company."

"Despite inconsistency in the top line, the private life insurance company has reported growth in the bottom line, which may attract medium to long-term investors. The issue appears attractive and has been made available at a steep discount compared to HDFC Life Insurance. Hence, I suggest medium to long-term investors to apply for the public issue," said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO details The private life insurance company has fixed the subscription period for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO from October 10 to 14, 2025. Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO lot size comprises 140 company shares. The most likely allotment date for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is 15 October 2025, whereas the most likely listing date is 17 October 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.