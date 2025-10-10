Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, review, more.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) for Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd will be open for subscription from October 10 to October 14. Canara HSBC Life IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹100 to ₹106 per share, aiming for a valuation of approximately ₹10,000 crore at the highest price point. Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today is ₹10.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture sponsored by Canara Bank, which possesses a 51 percent stake, and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings, which holds 26 percent.
The IPO of Canara HSBC Life consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares by its promoters and an investor.
As part of the OFS, Canara Bank will sell 13.77 crore equity shares, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Ltd will sell 47.5 lakh shares, and Punjab National Bank intends to divest 9.5 crore equity shares.
Since this is an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the public issue; instead, the money will go to the selling shareholders.
Established in 2007, Canara HSBC Life has become a significant private player in the Indian life insurance market, led by banking.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance, established in 2007, has emerged as the third-largest life insurer among public sector banks in India. As of June 2025, the company reported assets under management totaling ₹43,639.5 crore, reflecting a 6% increase from ₹41,166.4 crore in March 2025.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd announced on Thursday that it has secured over ₹750 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to the opening of its initial share sale for public subscription. The anchor book saw participation from various institutional investors, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, DSP MF, WhiteOak Capital, Mirae Asset MF, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Amundi Funds, Matthews India Fund, Tata MF, Motilal Oswal MF, and Societe Generale, as per a circular published on BSE's website.
Canara HSBC Life has issued approximately 7.08 crore equity shares to 33 funds at a price of ₹106 per share. This results in a total transaction value of ₹750.32 crore, as indicated in the circular.
Canara HSBC IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹10. This indicates Canara HSBC Life share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara HSBC Life share price was indicated at ₹116 apiece, which is 9.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹106.
Analyzing the grey market activities from the past four sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. Experts indicate that the minimum GMP is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹14.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.