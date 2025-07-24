Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO: Issue gets IRDAI nod, likely to hit Indian stock market by October, suggests report

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given the green light for Canara HSBC Life Insurance's initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be launched between September and October 2025, according to a report from CNBC-TV18 citing its sources.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture initiated by Canara Bank, a state-owned entity in India that possesses a 51% stake, along with HSBC Group’s HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings, which owns 26%. The only other stakeholder, Punjab National Bank, controls the remaining 23% of the shares.

As reported by CNBC-TV18, the selling shareholders are expected to generate between ₹3,875 crore and ₹4,075 crore through the Canara HSBC Life IPO. The report also highlighted that Canara Bank is aiming to raise ₹2,363 crore, while PNB is targeting ₹1,630 crore. The valuation of the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO may reach ₹16,500 crore.

