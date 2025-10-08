Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO opens on Oct 10:Here are 5 key things to know from RHP.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week. The mainboard issue will open for subscription on October 10 and will close on October 14.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is a book build issue of ₹2,517.50 crores and is entirely an offer for sale of 23.75 crore shares of ₹2,517.50 crore.

The company has set the price band at ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with minimum amount of investment required by an retail is ₹14,840 (140 shares), based on upper price.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Here are five things to know about Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO from RHP - Canara HSBC Life Insurance's business Founded in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a private life insurer in India, jointly backed by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance provides a product portfolio that includes 20 individual plans, 7 group offerings, and 2 optional riders, in addition to coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY). Between FY21 and FY25, the company ranked third in terms of individual weighted premium income (WPI) among bank-promoted insurers.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's financials The embedded value of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has shown robust growth between FY23 and FY25. As of June 30, 2025, it stood at around ₹63.50 billion, rising sharply from approximately ₹42.72 billion in FY23.

This substantial increase highlights the company’s strong expansion in enterprise business value during the period. Additionally, its consistently high claims settlement ratios and improving persistency ratios underscore growing customer confidence and operational effectiveness.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's risk factors Modifications in insurance regulations or compliance norms introduced by regulators such as IRDAI could influence the company’s operations and profitability.

Variations in interest rates might impact investment income and assets under management (AUM), thereby affecting overall earnings.

With intense competition in the insurance sector from both private and public players, margins and market share could come under pressure.

Additionally, the industry’s vulnerability to economic slowdowns or unfavorable macroeconomic trends may hinder premium collections and affect customer retention.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's promoters According to the RHP, Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited, and Punjab National Bank are the company promoters.

Canara Bank is selling up to 137,750,000 equity shares, meanwhile, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited is selling 4,750,000 equity shares and Punjab National Bank to sell up to 95,000,000 shares in the IPO.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's management According to the RHP, the board comprises 12 Directors, of which one is Executive Director, five are Non-Executive Directors and six are Independent Directors (including one independent woman director).