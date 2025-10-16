Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO to list on Friday; GMP signals muted listing. Check price and other key details here

As the allotment of the Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO concluded, investors’ attention shifted towards the potential listing gains of the stock, which is set to debut on the Indian stock market tomorrow, October 17.

The expected listing gains, gauged through the grey market, suggest that the stock might make a muted debut. According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO stands at ₹0 per share as of today. This indicates that Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO shares are likely to list at the same level as the issue price or possibly at a discount.

The grey market premium reflects the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, analysts caution that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO details The ₹2,517.50 crore worth Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO was subscribed 2.29 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue is booked 42% in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category and 33% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 7.05 times subscription.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO registrar.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance Founded in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a private life insurer in India, jointly backed by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance provides a product portfolio that includes 20 individual plans, 7 group offerings, and 2 optional riders, in addition to coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY). Between FY21 and FY25, the company ranked third in terms of individual weighted premium income (WPI) among bank-promoted insurers.