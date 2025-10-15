Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Canara HSBC Life IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd received decent demand from investors during its subscription period. The focus now shifts towards Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 15 October 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from October 10 to October 14. Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment date is October 15, and the IPO listing date is October 17. Canara HSBC Life Insurance shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised shortly. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 16.

Investors can check Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Canara HSBC Life IPO registrar.

In order to do Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status online.

Canara HSBC Life IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Canara HSBC Life IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Canara HSBC Life IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP Today Canara HSBC Life Insurance shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Canara HSBC Life Insurance shares are trading without any premium or discount to the issue price at ₹106 per share.

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹106 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹106 per share.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Details The bidding for the public issue began on Friday, October 10, and ended on Tuesday, October 14. Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment date is Wednesday, October 15, while the IPO listing day is October 17, Friday. Canara HSBC Life shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹2,517.50 crore worth Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO was subscribed 2.29 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue is booked 42% in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 33% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 7.05 times subscription.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO registrar.