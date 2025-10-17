Canara HSBC Life IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE today

Canara HSBC Life IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, October 17) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Canara HSBC Life share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. Canara HSBC Life share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST. Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today or Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP is ₹2.5.

According to a notice from the BSE, trading members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Friday, October 17, 2025, the equity shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, October 15. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Thursday, October 16. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Canara HSBC Life IPO subscription status was 2.29 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, October 14, as per BSE data.

Canara HSBC Life IPO listing prediction Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, said that Canara HSBC Life is well-positioned for a stable listing, with meaningful value likely to unfold over the medium term as margins and persistency ratios continue to improve.

Chauhan added that Canara HSBC Life IPO, priced in the ₹100–106 range and valuing the company around ₹10,000 crore, has witnessed healthy institutional participation. The company’s strong bancassurance network through Canara Bank, coupled with a balanced product mix across protection, savings, and ULIP segments, provides a solid foundation for growth. Given the life insurance sector’s long-term potential driven by financial awareness and low penetration, the listing is expected to see a moderate premium. However, as this is a pure offer-for-sale with no fresh capital infusion, post-listing performance will depend on embedded value growth and profitability trends.

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹2.5. This indicates Canara HSBC Life share price were trading at a premium of ₹2.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara HSBC Life share price was indicated at ₹108.5 apiece, which is 2.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹106.

Based on the activities in the grey market over the past 11 sessions, the existing GMP ( ₹2.5) is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP noted is ₹14, according to analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Canara HSBC Life IPO

