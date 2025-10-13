Canara Robeco AMC IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, size to review. Apply or not?

Canara Robeco AMC IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) Limited commenced on 9 October 2025 and will remain open for bidding until 13 October 2025. This means the Canara Robeco AMC IPO subscription period is from 9 to 13 October 2025. So, applicants have just one day to apply for the Canara Robeco IPO. One of India's leading AMCs has announced the Canara Robeco IPO price band at ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the Canara Robeco IPO comprises 56 company shares.

Canara Robeco IPO GMP today According to market observers, the grey market is signalling a positive debut of Canara Robeco AMC shares. They said that shares of Canara Robeco AMC are available at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market today. This means the Canara Robeco IPO GMP today is ₹18, which signals a potential listing gain of around 7% for the allottees. They said that the Canara Robeco IPO subscription status reflects a tepid response from investors, as the issue has been booked for less than 50% after the end of bidding on the second day.

Canara Robeco IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 0.48 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.74 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.53 times. The QIB segment has yet to receive any bids.

Canara Robeco IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for the medium to long term, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Canara Robeco IPO is fully priced in and entirely OFS, but an investor may apply for the public issue for the medium to long-term, as the net proceeds can be utilised for value unlocking. Improvement in the secondary market may also work in favour of the book build issue. After the record subscription of LG Electronics IPO, the Indian primary market is expecting a trend reversal, and the Canara Robeco IPO is an ideal candidate for this."

Assigning a 'subscribe for long-term' tag to the book build issue, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “Valuations of the Canara Robeco IPO are attractive, but the issue is entirely OFS, which may go against the issue. If we examine the recent IPO listings, 10 out of the 14 issues are trading below their upper price, which signals the fatigue available in the Indian primary market. So, those who have a long-term perspective may apply for the public issue as the AMC market is expected to leapfrog in the low-interest regime expected after the interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).”

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Canara Robeco IPO details One of India's leading AMCs aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 56 company shares.

The most likely Canara Robeco IPO allotment date is 14 October 2025. The most likely Canara Robeco IPO listing date is 16 October 2025.

MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial have been appointed as the book-running lead managers of the public issue.