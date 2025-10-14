Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO allotment is all set to be finalised today, Tuesday, October 14. The mainboard IPO received a lukewarm response from investors across all categories.

The issue had opened for subscription on October 9 and closed on October 13.

The book-building issue worth ₹1,326.13 crore received 33,99,83,168 bids for its IPO, compared with 3,48,98,051 equity shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 9.74 times.

The retail segment of the mainboard IPO was subscribed 1.91 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 6.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category recorded a strong subscription of 25.92 times.

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO GMP today The shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO are currently trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is +13.

The estimated listing price of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is likely to be ₹279, which is 4.89 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹266.

The highest GMP of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is ₹35, meanwhile, the lowest GMP is ₹0.

How to check the allotment status of the Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO? Applicants can check their allotment status either on the registrar's website - MUFG Intime India or on BSE.

MUFG Intime India Go to https://mufgintime.com/ipo 2. Choose Canara Robeco AMC IPO from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

BSE Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 2. Select Equity as the issue type and choose Canara Robeco AMC Ltd.

3. Enter your application number and PAN, then click Search.