Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

The shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO are currently trading at a premium of 13 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the GMP of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is +13.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Oct 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO allotment to finalise today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO allotment is all set to be finalised today, Tuesday, October 14. The mainboard IPO received a lukewarm response from investors across all categories.

The issue had opened for subscription on October 9 and closed on October 13.

The book-building issue worth 1,326.13 crore received 33,99,83,168 bids for its IPO, compared with 3,48,98,051 equity shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 9.74 times.

The retail segment of the mainboard IPO was subscribed 1.91 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 6.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category recorded a strong subscription of 25.92 times.

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO GMP today

The shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO are currently trading at a premium of 13 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is +13.

The estimated listing price of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is likely to be 279, which is 4.89 per cent higher than the IPO price of 266.

The highest GMP of Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is 35, meanwhile, the lowest GMP is 0.

How to check the allotment status of the Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO?

Applicants can check their allotment status either on the registrar's website - MUFG Intime India or on BSE.

MUFG Intime India

  1. Go to https://mufgintime.com/ipo

2. Choose Canara Robeco AMC IPO from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

BSE

  1. Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select Equity as the issue type and choose Canara Robeco AMC Ltd.

3. Enter your application number and PAN, then click Search.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
