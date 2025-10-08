Canara Robeco IPO: 10 key risks you should know about before investing in ₹1,326 crore issue

Canara Robeco IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is set to open for subscription on Thursday, October 9. The mainboard issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,98,54,357 shares. The Canara Robeco IPO price band has been fixed at ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share.

Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. are the two promoter selling shareholders of the OFS. Canara Bank is selling up to 2,59,24,266 shares, while ORIX Corporation is offloading 2,39,30,091 shares in this OFS.

Meanwhile, the grey market is reflecting a positive sentiment about the issue, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Canara Robeco stock was ₹35, indicating that the stock could be listed at a premium of 13 per cent.

After opening on Thursday, the IPO will remain open until Monday, October 13. The company is expected to finalise share allotment on Tuesday, October 14. Successful bidders may receive the shares on Wednesday, October 15, while those who fail to receive the allotment will receive a refund on the same day. Canara Robeco shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, October 16.

As the IPO opens on Thursday, let’s examine some of the key risks highlighted by the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that potential investors should be aware of.

Canara Robeco IPO: Key risks 1. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS This offer consists of only an OFS of up to 49,854,357 shares of face value of ₹10 each by Canara Bank and OCE.

Promoters Canara Bank and OCE will receive the entire proceeds from the offer.

"The offer will not result in any fresh capital being infused into our company. As a result, our company’s funding requirements for existing business operations, future growth strategies, or general corporate purposes will need to be met through other sources, such as internal accruals or separate fundraising activities, if required," reads the RHP.

2. Extensive regulation The company's business is subject to extensive regulation, including periodic inspections by the market regulator SEBI.

Non-compliance with existing regulations or SEBI’s observations could result in penalties and restrictions on the company's business activities.

3. Economic downturns The company highlighted that unfavourable market changes and economic downturns may result in customer withdrawals or a decrease in customer transactions.

This may result in a decline in assets under management and management fees, negatively impacting revenue from operations and the results of operations.

4. Performance of equity-oriented schemes The company says the performance of its equity-oriented schemes has a significant impact on its assets under management and, consequently, its revenue from operations.

"As of June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, 91.17%, 92.34%, 91.69%, 91.66% and 88.43% of our quarterly average assets under management were from equity-oriented schemes. Underperformance by our equity-oriented schemes may have a disproportionate adverse impact on our business and revenue," the RHP reads.

5. Significant dependence on third-party distributors The company is dependent on third-party distributor partners for most of its monthly average assets under management.

As per the RHP, as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, 73.45%, 75.82%, 73.63%, 76.24% and 78.04% of the company's monthly average assets under management were generated from third-party distributors.

"If we are unable to maintain our existing relationship with our third-party distributors or attract new distributors, our business, competitiveness, results of operations, and financial condition may be adversely impacted," said the company.

6. Concentration of customers in five states/UTs The company generates a significant proportion of its monthly average assets under management from customers in five Indian states and union territories.

"As of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, 62.11%, 61.46%, 61.92%, 61.67%, and 64.74% of our monthly average assets under management were generated from customers located in the Indian states/union territory of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu. A decrease in our AUM from these states/union territories could adversely impact our business and revenue from operations," says the RHP.

7. Concentrated investor base The company's investor base is substantially concentrated on retail and high-net-worth individual investors.

"As of June 30, 2025, 99.01% of our total folios were from individual customers. Concentration of our total folios among retail individual investors exposes us to risks arising from retail investor behaviour, which may have a disproportionate adverse impact on our business and revenue," said the company.

8. Intense competition The company operates in a competitive industry. HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI Asset Management Company are the major listed peers of the company.

9. Tax regime The company highlights that the mutual fund business in India may be adversely affected by changes in the present favourable tax regime.

"Any adverse development in tax laws may materially and adversely affect our operations, financial condition, and future business prospects," reads the RHP.

10. Risk of cyberattacks, data breaches As the company maintains significant amounts of highly sensitive customer data, its operations are vulnerable to risks associated with data breaches and cyberattacks.

