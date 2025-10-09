Canara Robeco IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, date, size to review. Apply or not?

Canara Robeco IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market today, and will remain open for bidding until October 13, 2025. This means the Canara Robeco IPO subscription period is from October 9 to 13, 2025. One of India's leading AMCs has announced the Canara Robeco IPO price band at ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Canara Robeco IPO GMP today According to market observers, Canara Robeco AMC IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹35, which is ₹15 higher than yesterday's Canara Robeco IPO GMP of ₹20. They said that the rise in the Canara Robeco IPO Grey Market Premium is praiseworthy, as the secondary market was under pressure on Wednesday. They noted that the increase in the Canara Robeco IPO GMP despite selling pressure on Dalal Street can be attributed to the overall positive sentiment in the Indian stock market.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO subscription status By 10:09 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.01 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.01 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.01 times.

Canara Robeco IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe for long-term' tag to the book build issue, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "Valuations of the Canara Robeco IPO are attractive, but the issue is entirely OFS, which may go against the issue. If we examine the recent IPO listings, 10 out of the 14 issues are trading below their upper price, which signals the fatigue available in the Indian primary market. So, those who have a long-term perspective may apply for the public issue as the AMC market is expected to leapfrog in the low-interest regime expected after the interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)."

Advising investors to apply for the public issue despite being an entirely OFS, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, “The Canara Robeco IPO is fully priced, and the net proceeds may work towards unlocking value in the AMC business of the company. The entire OFS issue may attract investors despite range-bound action in the secondary market. However, one should remain vigilant about primary market sentiments, as most of the recently listed issues are trading below their issue prices. Therefore, those with a high risk appetite may consider applying for the public issue for the long term.”

Canara Robeco IPO details One of India's leading AMCs aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 56 company shares.

The most likely Canara Robeco IPO allotment date is 14 October 2025. The most likely Canara Robeco IPO listing date is 16 October 2025.

MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial have been appointed as the book-running lead managers of the public issue.

The market capitalisation of the Canara Robeco IPO is ₹5,304.50 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the company's PAT margin stood at 0.18%, the EBITDA margin was approximately 0.26%, and the price-to-book value was slightly above 8.80.

