Canara Robeco IPO day 2 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Canara Robeco IPO day 2 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited hit the Indian primary market on 9 October 2025 and will remain open for bidding until 13 October 2025. This means the Canara Robeco IPO subscription period is from 9 to 13 October 2025. One of India's leading AMCs has announced the Canara Robeco IPO price band at ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the Canara Robeco IPO comprises 56 company shares.

Canara Robeco IPO GMP today According to market observers, the Canara Robeco AMC IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹35, unchanged from yesterday's Canara Robeco IPO GMP of ₹20. They stated that the positive sentiments in the grey market regarding the Canara Robeco IPO can be attributed to the upbeat mood on Dalal Street and the attractive valuations of the public issue. However, a tepid response from investors, as evident in the Canara Robeco IPO subscription status after the end of bidding on day one, may act as an impediment to the book build issue, they opined.

Canara Robeco IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day one, the public issue had been booked 0.23 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.36 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.23 times.

Canara Robeco IPO review Canara Robeco IPO is fully priced in and entirely OFS, but an investor may apply for the public issue for the medium to long-term, as the net proceeds can be utilised for value unlocking. Improvement in the secondary market may also work in favour of the book build issue. After the record subscription of LG Electronics IPO, the Indian primary market is expecting a trend reversal, and the Canara Robeco IPO is an ideal candidate for this."

Assigning a 'subscribe for long-term' tag to the book build issue, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “Valuations of the Canara Robeco IPO are attractive, but the issue is entirely OFS, which may go against the issue. If we examine the recent IPO listings, 10 out of the 14 issues are trading below their upper price, which signals the fatigue available in the Indian primary market. So, those who have a long-term perspective may apply for the public issue as the AMC market is expected to leapfrog in the low-interest regime expected after the interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).”

Canara Robeco IPO details One of India's leading AMCs aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 56 company shares.

The most likely Canara Robeco IPO allotment date is 14 October 2025. The most likely Canara Robeco IPO listing date is 16 October 2025.

MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial have been appointed as the book-running lead managers of the public issue.