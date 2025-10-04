Canara Robeco IPO: Expected date, price, DRHP, other details that you may like to know

Canara Robeco IPO: The Indian primary market is buzzing over the initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited. The Canara Robeco IPO hit the headlines last month after the receipt of SEBI's approval for the updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Now, primary market investors and observers are busy speculating about the expected opening date of the Canara Robeco IPO, as well as the possible price band and size.

According to market experts, there is no fixed date for the Canara Robeco IPO launch, but it is expected to list on the Indian bourses within one year of SEBI's approval of the DRHP. This means the Canara Robeco IPO listing date can't cross 10 September 2026.

Canara Robeco IPO expected date Speaking on the expected Canara Robeco IPO date of subscription opening, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental research analyst, said, "Normally, SEBI's approval to the DRHP follows filing of the RHP by the company looking forward to launch its public issue. According to the rule, a company must list its shares on the Indian bourses within one year after SEBI's approval. As SEBI gave its approval to the DRHP of the Canara Robeco Asset Management Company IPO on September 10, 2025, the Canara Robeco IPO listing date cannot be later than September 10, 2026. So, in the worst case, the Canara Robeco IPO date of opening can be expected in September 2026."

"However, in the normal condition, it takes around 30-45 days for the company to file its RHP after the receipt of SEBI's nod to its DRHP. As the company received SEBI's approval on 10 September 2025, we can expect the Canara Roveco RHP filing any time from the second fortnight of November 2025. Typically, a company launches its IPO within one to two weeks of filing its RHP. Therefore, if the company is in a hurry, the Canara Robeco IPO date can be expected in December 2025. However, it has been found that a company opens its public offer when it is fully convinced about the market mood and investors' appetite for fresh offers," said Avinash Gorakshkar.

Canara Robeco IPO price Speaking on the expected Canara Robeco IPO size, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Even though there is no such official statement in this regard, the financial data suggests that Canara Robeco IPO size could be anywhere in ₹800 crore to 1,000 crore. There would be 4.90 crore company shares on offer, out of which Canara Bank plans to sell 25,924,266 shares, and ORIX Corporation will sell 23,930,091 shares. Taking the upper range of the Canara Robeco IPO size and the expected number of shares on offer, the Canara Robeco IPO price is approximately ₹200 per equity share. Normally, in the case of a large IPO launch, a company offers a premium to investors. So, we can expect a 10% to 15% premium in the Canara Robeco IPO as well. Hence, based on these calculations, the Canara Robeco IPO price may fall in the range of ₹185 to ₹200 per equity share."

Canara Robeco IPO details The Canara Robeco AMC IPO will be an Offer for Sale (OFS) of approximately 4.98 crore equity shares by the promoters, Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation, with no new shares being issued or capital raised. The primary goal is to list the company on the stock exchanges. Canara Bank plans to sell 25,924,266 shares, and ORIX Corporation will sell 23,930,091 shares. As the Canara Robeco IPO will be an OFS, net proceeds of the public issue will go into the balance sheet of Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation.

The AMC arm of Canara Bank filed the DRHP in April 2025 and received SEBI's approval on 10 September 2025.