Canara Robeco IPO: From business overview, financials to key risks— 10 key things to know from RHP

Canara Robeco IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, October 9 and will remain open until Monday, October 13. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, and successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday, October 15. Canara Robeco shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, October 16.

Canara Robeco IPO is a book build issue and entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,98,54,357 shares of face value of ₹10 each. Canara Robeco IPO price band is set at ₹253 to ₹266 per share.

Meanwhile, the grey market appears to be indifferent to the issue, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Canara Robeco stock is nil.

Canara Robeco IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP Let's take a look at 10 key things to know from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the Canara Robeco IPO:

1. Promoter selling shareholder Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. are the two promoter selling shareholders of the OFS.

Canara Bank is selling up to 2,59,24,266 shares, while ORIX Corporation is offloading 2,39,30,091 shares in the OFS.

2. Canara Robeco's promoters As per the RHP, Canara Bank holds 10,17,02,888 shares, equivalent to 51 per cent of the total share capital, in the company.

ORIX Corporation Europe N. V. holds 97,714,540 shares, or 49 per cent shares of Canara Robeco.

3. Canara Robeco's management The company has 11 directors on its board, comprising one executive director and 10 non-executive directors, including six independent directors, of whom two are women.

K. Satyanarayana Raju, 59, is the non-executive director and chairman, while Rajnish Narula, 65, serves as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

4. Canara Robeco's business The company claims to be India’s second-oldest asset management company. Its primary activities include managing mutual funds and providing investment advice on Indian equities to Robeco Hong Kong Limited, a member of its promoter group.

"As of June 30, 2025, we managed 26 schemes comprising 12 equity schemes, 10 debt schemes and four hybrid schemes with a quarterly average asset under management (QAAUM) of ₹1,110.52 billion," the RHP reads.

5. Canara Robeco's financial performance The asset management company's total revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹2,045.95 million, which rose to ₹3,180.90 million in FY24 and to ₹4,036.95 million in FY25.

In FY26, for the period ended June 30, 2025, the company's total revenue from operations was ₹1,210.69 million, compared to ₹1,017.96 million in the same period the previous year.

Profit for FY23 was ₹790.01 million, rising to ₹1,509.95 million in FY24 and ₹1,907.04 million in FY25. For the period ended June 30, 2025, the company's profit was ₹609.77 million, compared to ₹510.71 million in the same period last year.

6. Canara Robeco IPO objects Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any fresh funds for business expansion and general corporate purposes.

According to the RHP, the primary objectives of the offer are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

"Our company expects that listing of the shares will enhance our visibility and brand and provide liquidity to existing shareholders. Listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India. Our company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All proceeds will go to the promoter selling shareholders, in proportion to the shares offered by them in the offer for sale," says the RHP.

7. Canara Robeco's peers HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI Asset Management Company are the major listed peers of the company.

8. Extensive regulation is a key risk The company's business is subject to extensive regulation, including periodic inspections by the SEBI. The RHP states that non-compliance with existing regulations or SEBI’s observations could expose the company to penalties and restrictions on the business that we can undertake.

9. Competitive industry The company operates in a competitive industry, and its business and financial results may be negatively impacted if it is unable to compete effectively with its competitors.

10. Industry outlook As per the RHP, mutual funds have experienced a substantial increase as a proportion of household financial savings, growing from 2 per cent to around 7 per cent between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2024, with the investment value expanding from ₹0.64 trillion to ₹2.39 trillion at a CAGR of 55 per cent during the same period.

