Canara Robeco IPO: Price band set at ₹253-266 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Canara Robeco IPO price band: The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Canara Robeco IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, and will close on Monday, October 13.

Advertisement

The allocation to anchor investors for the Canara Robeco IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 8. The Canara Robeco IPO lot size is 56 equity shares and in multiples of 56 equity shares thereafter.

Canara Robeco IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Canara Robeco IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, October 15, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Canara Robeco share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16.

Advertisement

Canara Robeco IPO details Canara Robeco AMC's initial public offering (IPO) consists entirely of an offer-for-sale, featuring 4.98 crore shares with no component for fresh issues. This means the company will not receive any funds from the IPO, as all proceeds, aside from offering expenses, will go directly to the selling shareholders.

In this offering, the promoters—Canara Bank—are selling approximately 2.59 crore equity shares, while ORIX Corporation Europe NV is selling about 2.39 crore shares. Together, this represents 25 percent of their total stake in the asset management company (AMC). Currently, Canara Bank holds a 51 percent stake, while ORIX Corporation has a 49 percent shareholding in the AMC.

The lead managers of Canara Robeco IPO are SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd. The registrar of the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Formerly Link Intime India Private Ltd).

Advertisement

Company Details Canara Bank AMC, incorporated in 1993, was previously known as Canbank Investment Management Services, managing the assets of Canbank Mutual Fund. As of June 2025, the company manages 26 schemes. In 2007, Canara Bank sold a 49 percent equity stake in the AMC to ORIX Corporation Europe NV, which was formerly known as Robeco Groep NV.

In the competitive landscape, Canara Robeco AMC faces competition from four publicly listed companies: HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI AMC. These competitors are larger in terms of revenue and have demonstrated substantial growth in quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.60 percent expected between FY23 and FY25.

Advertisement