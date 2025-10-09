Canara Robeco IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens today. GMP hints 13% listing gain. Should you subscribe or not?

Canara Robeco IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The subscription period for the initial public offering of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (Canara Robeco AMC IPO) is set to begin on Thursday, October 9, and will conclude on Monday, October 13.
Canara Robeco IPO GMP today or Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP is ₹35. Given the grey market activities from the past five sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a solid listing.
Canara Robeco AMC IPO price band has been established at ₹253 to ₹266 per share, which values the company at approximately ₹5,300 crore at the higher end of the range.
The Canara Robeco IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the company itself will not gain any capital from the public offering, and the funds will go directly to the selling shareholders.
Canara Robeco specializes in managing mutual funds and offering investment advice within the Indian equities market. It holds the distinction of being the second oldest asset manager in the country. The state-owned bank established the company in 1993, and later teamed up with Robeco, which is now part of Orix, in 2007.
The lead managers of Canara Robeco IPO are SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd. The registrar of the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Formerly Link Intime India Private Ltd).
Canara Robeco AMC's initial public offering (IPO) consists entirely of an offer-for-sale, featuring 4.98 crore shares with no component for fresh issues. This means the company will not receive any funds from the IPO, as all proceeds, aside from offering expenses, will go directly to the selling shareholders.
Company have a multi-channel sales and distribution network that allows them to offer products and services to their customers. This network includes third-party distributors, sales through their branches, and digital platforms. As of June 30, 2025, they had 52,343 distribution partners across India, including Canara Bank, 44 other banks, 548 NDs, and 51,750 MFDs.
In the competitive landscape, Canara Robeco AMC faces competition from four publicly listed companies: HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI AMC.
Tentatively, Canara Robeco IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, October 15, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Canara Robeco share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16.
Canara Robeco IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company announced on Wednesday that it has raised ₹398 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to the opening of its initial share-sale for public subscription.
The anchor book saw participation from institutional investors such as SBI Mutual Funds (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Franklin India MF, HSBC MF, Motilal Oswal MF, PineBridge Global Funds, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, as indicated in a circular posted on the BSE's website.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara Robeco share price was indicated at ₹301 apiece, which is 13.16% higher than the IPO price of ₹266.
Given the grey market activities from the past five sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹35, as per experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.