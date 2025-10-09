Canara Robeco IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens today. GMP hints 13% listing gain. Should you subscribe or not?

Canara Robeco IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The subscription period for the initial public offering of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (Canara Robeco AMC IPO) is set to begin on Thursday, October 9, and will conclude on Monday, October 13.
Canara Robeco IPO GMP today or Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP is ₹35. Given the grey market activities from the past five sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a solid listing.
Canara Robeco AMC IPO price band has been established at ₹253 to ₹266 per share, which values the company at approximately ₹5,300 crore at the higher end of the range.
The Canara Robeco IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the company itself will not gain any capital from the public offering, and the funds will go directly to the selling shareholders.
Canara Robeco specializes in managing mutual funds and offering investment advice within the Indian equities market. It holds the distinction of being the second oldest asset manager in the country. The state-owned bank established the company in 1993, and later teamed up with Robeco, which is now part of Orix, in 2007.
The lead managers of Canara Robeco IPO are SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd. The registrar of the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Formerly Link Intime India Private Ltd).
Canara Robeco AMC's initial public offering (IPO) consists entirely of an offer-for-sale, featuring 4.98 crore shares with no component for fresh issues. This means the company will not receive any funds from the IPO, as all proceeds, aside from offering expenses, will go directly to the selling shareholders.
Company have a multi-channel sales and distribution network that allows them to offer products and services to their customers. This network includes third-party distributors, sales through their branches, and digital platforms. As of June 30, 2025, they had 52,343 distribution partners across India, including Canara Bank, 44 other banks, 548 NDs, and 51,750 MFDs.