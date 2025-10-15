Subscribe

Canara Robeco IPO listing date on Thursday: What GMP signals for the share debut

As Canara Robeco prepares for its IPO listing, the grey market signals a modest premium for its shares. With strong demand reflected in a nearly 10x subscription, investors eagerly await the debut on October 16. 

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Oct 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Canara Robeco IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, October 16.
Canara Robeco IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, October 16.(An AI-generated image)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company was a success, having seen a nearly 10 times overall subscription. The mainboard issue, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.99 crore shares of 1,326.13 crore, opened for public subscription on Thursday, October 9, and concluded on Monday, October 13. Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, October 14.

Advertisement

Now, the focus is on the listing of the issue. Canara Robeco shares will debut on the NSE and the BSE on Thursday, October 16.

Also Read | 13,100% return! Canara Bank to mint solid gain from Canara Robeco IPO

Canara Robeco IPO GMP ahead of listing

The grey market expects the stock to list at a modest premium. According to grey market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Canara Robeco shares was 11. Considering the upper price of the issue of 266, the latest GMP trend indicates the stock could be listed at 277, at a premium of 4 per cent.

Also Read | Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO allotment today. Here's how to check status

Canara Robeco IPO details

The issue was an OFS in which Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. were the two promoter selling shareholders.

Advertisement

Canara Bank was selling up to 2,59,24,266 shares, while ORIX Corporation was offloading 2,39,30,091 shares in the OFS.

MUFG Intime India Private Ltd was the registrar of the public issue, while SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial were the book-running lead managers.

Canara Robeco IPO details
Advertisement
Also Read | Canara Robeco IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

Canara Robeco's business

The company claims to be India’s second-oldest asset management company. Its primary activities include managing mutual funds and providing investment advice on Indian equities to Robeco Hong Kong Limited, a member of its promoter group.

Its total revenue from operations for FY23 was 2,045.95 million, 3,180.90 million in FY24 and 4,036.95 million in FY25.

Profit for FY23 was 790.01 million, 1,509.95 million in FY24 and 1,907.04 million in FY25.

Read all IPO market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
 
 
Grey Market PremiumIPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOCanara Robeco IPO listing date on Thursday: What GMP signals for the share debut
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks