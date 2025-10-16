Canara Robeco IPO listing date today. GMP signals debut of shares at modest premium in stock market today

Canara Robeco IPO Listing: The equity shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. will be listed in the Indian stock market today after it received strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Canara Robeco AMC IPO listing date is today, 16 October 2025.

The public issue was open from October 9 to October 13, while the IPO allotment date was October 14. Canara Robeco IPO listing date is October 16, and Canara Robeco shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, October 16, 2025, the equity shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that Canara Robeco Asset Management Company shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, October 16, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Canara Robeco AMC IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Canara Robeco IPO GMP today signals ahead of debut:

Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP Today Canara Robeco shares are commanding a decent grey market premium today. According to market experts, Canara Robeco IPO GMP today is ₹22 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Canara Robeco shares are trading higher by ₹22 apiece than their issue price.

Canara Robeco IPO Listing Price Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹288 apiece, which is at a premium of 8.27% to the IPO price of ₹266 per share.

Canara Robeco IPO listing date is October 16, Thursday.

Canara Robeco IPO Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, October 9, and closed on Monday, October 13, while the IPO allotment date was October 14, Tuesday. Canara Robeco IPO listing date is October 16, Thursday, and Canara Robeco shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,326.13 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.99 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹253 to ₹266 per share.

Canara Robeco IPO was subscribed 9.74 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.91 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 6.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 25.92 times subscription.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Canara Robeco IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.