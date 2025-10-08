Canara Robeco IPO opens tomorrow. Check latest GMP, price, date, other details in 10 key points here

Upcoming IPO: Canara Robeco Asset Management's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for public subscription tomorrow, Thursday, 9 October 2025, as the AMC aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market.

The Mumbai-based Canara Robeco is an asset management company (AMC) that invests its clients' money in equities, debt, and hybrid schemes for both individual and institutional investors.

Here are 10 key things to know ahead of the IPO 1. Canara Robeco IPO dates: The Canara Robeco IPO is set to open for public bidding on Thursday, 9 October 2025, and the public issue is scheduled to close after its final subscription round on Monday, 13 October 2025.

2. Canara Robeco IPO offer details: The company is offering a book-built public issue comprising an entirely offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 4,98,54,357 or 4.98 crore equity shares by the promoters.

However, the company's DRHP filing data shows that there is no offer for sale component of the Canara Robeco IPO.

3. Canara Robeco IPO promoter details: Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. are the promoter selling stakeholders via the initial public offering.

4. Canara Robeco IPO price band: Canara Robeco IPO fixed its price band in the range of ₹253 to ₹266 per share with a lot size of 56 shares per lot.

5. Canara Robeco IPO objective: As it is an entirely offer for sale (OFS) public issue, the proceeds raised from the IPO round will entirely go to the promoters selling stakeholding. The company will not receive any funds from the public offering.

6. Canara Robeco IPO anchor date: The company is set to hold its anchor investor round for marquee investors one day ahead of the public bidding day. The anchor round of the IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

7. Canara Robeco IPO allotment and listing date: According to the data collected from Chittorgarh, the Canara Robeco IPO shares are expected to be allotted to the investors on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, while the stocks are estimated to be listed on the BSE and NSE indices on Thursday, 26 October 2025.

8. Canara Robeco IPO reservations: The company plans to offer not more than 50% of the public offer to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35% to the retail investors, and not less than 15% to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

9. Canara Robeco IPO book runner & registrar: SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar of the offer.

10. Canara Robeco IPO latest GMP: As of Wednesday, 8 October 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Canara Robeco IPO stands at ₹35 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue set at ₹266, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹301 apiece, marking a potential listing gain of 13%, according to IPO India data.

The grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.