Canara Robeco IPO subscribed 23% Day 1; Check subscription status, latest GMP, other details here

Canara Robeco IPO: Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.'s initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue, offering stock market investors an entire offer for sale (OFS) component. The firm's IPO received a flat subscription as of the first day of public bidding on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

