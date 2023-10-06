Canarys Automations IPO allotment status: Canarys Automations IPO share allotment will be finalised today. The investors who applied for the issue can check Canarys Automations IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, October 9, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, October 10. Canarys Automations IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, October 11 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Canarys Automations IPO, you can check your Canarys IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Canarys Automations IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Canarys Automations IPO allotment status allotment link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Canarys IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Canarys Automations IPO GMP today

Canarys IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5 similar to previous trading session. This indicates Canarys Automations share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Canarys Automations IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canarys Automations share price is ₹36 apiece, which is 16.13% higher than the IPO price of ₹31.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

