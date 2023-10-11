Canarys Automations IPO listing: Shares have positive debut, list at 40% premium at ₹43.45 on NSE SME
Canarys Automations shares debut on NSE SME at ₹43.45, 40.2% higher than issue price.
Canarys Automations IPO listing date: Canarys Automations shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Canarys Automations share price today was listed at ₹43.45 per share, 40.2% higher than the issue price of ₹31.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started