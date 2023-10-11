Canarys Automations IPO listing date: Canarys Automations shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Canarys Automations share price today was listed at ₹43.45 per share, 40.2% higher than the issue price of ₹31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canarys Automations IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and closed on Tuesday, October 3. The company set price band in the range of ₹29 to ₹31 per share. Canarys Automations IPO raised ₹10.02 crore from anchor investors.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canarys Automations IPO details Canarys Automations IPO, which is worth ₹47.03 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 15,172,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to fund the following items with the net proceeds from the offering such as support of expenses related to the development of solutions for water resource management and digital transformation, renovating current facilities and building a new delivery centre with all of its infrastructure, and supporting both the company's broad corporate goals and its working capital needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrar of the Canarys Automations IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Indorient Financial Services Ltd. Alacrity Securities is the market maker for Canarys Automations IPO.

Metikurke Ramaswamy Raman Subbarao, Danavadi Krishnamurthy Arun, Raghu Chandrashekhariah, Sheshadri Yedavanahalli Srinivas, Pushparaj Shetty and Nagaraju Vineeth are the company's promoters.

Canarys Automations IPO GMP today Canarys IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5 similar to previous seven trading session. This indicates Canarys Automations share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Canarys Automations IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canarys Automations share price was ₹36 apiece, which is 16.13% higher than the IPO price of ₹31.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!