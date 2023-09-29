Canarys Automations IPO: IT solutions provider Canarys Automations launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 27. The company plans to raise ₹47.03 crore from the share sale that will close on October 3.

Canarys Automations is an IT solutions provider in the digitalization, modernization, Automation, and intelligence space. The company has two business verticals: Technology solutions and Water Resource Management Solution.

Let us delve deeper into the Canarys Automations IPO subscription status, GMP today and other details:

Canarys Automations IPO Subscription Status

Canarys Automations IPO has been subscribed 98% so far on Friday, the third day of the bidding process. The public issue subscribed 1.76 times in the retail category and 57% in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

Also Read: Oneclick Logistics India IPO subscribed 17.75 times on day 3; check subscription status, GMP, other details

Canarys Automations IPO GMP Today

Canarys Automations IPO GMP today, or grey market premium is ₹5 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the shares of Canarys Automations IPO GMP today were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Friday.

Considering the upper end of the Canarys Automations IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canarys Automations share price was ₹36 apiece, which is 16.13% higher than the issue price of ₹31.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Canarys Automations IPO Details

Canarys Automations IPO opened for public subscription on September 27 and will remain open till October 3. The basis of IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on October 6, 2023, and the company may initiate refunds on October 9, while credit the shares to allottees on October 10.

Canarys Automations shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date of October 11, 2023.

Also Read: Vivaa Tradecom IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 43% so far; retail portion booked 81%

Canarys Automations IPO issue size is ₹47.03 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares.

Canarys Automations IPO price band is ₹29 to ₹31 per share. The IPO lot size is 4,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹124,000

The book running lead manager of the Canarys Automations IPO is Indorient Financial Services Ltd, while Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar for the issue.

Read all IPO-related news here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!