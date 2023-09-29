Canarys Automations IPO: Price band, GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details of SME issue
Canarys Automations IPO price band is ₹29 to ₹31 per share. The IPO lot size is 4,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹124,000
Canarys Automations IPO: IT solutions provider Canarys Automations launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 27. The company plans to raise ₹47.03 crore from the share sale that will close on October 3.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started