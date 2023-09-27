Canarys Automations IPO: IT solutions provider Canarys Automations launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 27. The company plans to raise ₹47.03 crore from the share sale that will close on October 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canarys Automations is an IT solutions provider in the digitalization, modernization, Automation, and intelligence space.

The company has two business verticals: Technology solutions and Water Resource Management Solution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let us delve deeper into the Canarys Automations IPO details, subscription status and GMP today:

Canarys Automations IPO Details Canarys Automations IPO opened for public subscription on September 27 and will remain open till October 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The basis of IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on October 6, 2023, and the company may initiate refunds on October 9, while credit the shares to allottees on October 10.

Canarys Automations shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date of October 11, 2023.

Canarys Automations IPO issue size is ₹47.03 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares.

Canarys Automations IPO price band is ₹29 to ₹31 per share. The IPO lot size is 4,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹124,000

The book running lead manager of the Canarys Automations IPO is Indorient Financial Services Ltd, while Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canarys Automations IPO Subscription Status Canarys Automations IPO has been subscribed 29% so far on day 1. The public issue subscribed 40% in the retail category and 38% in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Canarys Automations IPO GMP Today Canarys Automations IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹0, as per market observers. This means that Canarys Automations shares are trading at their issue price of ₹31 apiece in the grey market, which is without any discount or premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

