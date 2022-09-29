Porsche cars are priced above ₹1 crore and a good number of Indians won't be able to buy such an expensive car. However, there is an opportunity for such Indians to buy stake in the Porsche carmaker company. Like partners, such car lovers will have an opportunity to share the profit with the money that company would make in future. This is because of the Porsche IPO. The initial public offer (IPO) is going to list on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the carmaker has offered shares of the company at 76.50 to 82.50 euros per equity share.

However, a million dollar question here is how a stock market investor in Indian can buy Porsche AG shares when the share is listing in Germany's market not even on the New York bourses. According to stock market experts, Indians can now invest in international stocks via India's international exchange India INX, which is located in Gift City, Ahmedabad in Gujarat. They said that Indians can buy or sell Porsche stocks from this BSE-enabled India's first international exchange in Gujarat.

Speaking on how an Indian stock investor can buy Porsche shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Indians can buy shares from the global markets through BSE-enabled international exchange located at Gift City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Its subsidiary INXGA is connected to more than 130 global exchanges, which includes Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As Porsche shares are going to list at Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Indians who want to add Porsche shares inn their stock portfolio can buy this share via INXGA."

Porsche IPO news

Porsche IPO had opened for subscription on 20th September and it closed on 28th September 2022. Porsche IPO price band was fixed at 76.50 to 82.50 euros per equity share. Out of total shares offered through this public issue, 50 per cent (911 million shares) have been divided into preferred shares whereas rest 50 per cent have been divided into ordinary bearer shares. Preferred shares are expected to list on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange and become available for trade from 29th September 2022 i.e. today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.