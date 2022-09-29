Cannot afford a Porsche? But you can now profit from the money the company makes

Porsche cars are priced above ₹1 crore and a good number of Indians won't be able to buy such an expensive car. However, there is an opportunity for such Indians to buy stake in the Porsche carmaker company. Like partners, such car lovers will have an opportunity to share the profit with the money that company would make in future. This is because of the Porsche IPO. The initial public offer (IPO) is going to list on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the carmaker has offered shares of the company at 76.50 to 82.50 euros per equity share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}