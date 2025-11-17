Capillary Technologies India IPO day 2: Here's GMP, subscription status, other key details - apply or not?

Capillary Technologies India IPO, which opened for subscription on November 14, was subscribed 28% on the first day of bidding. The mainboard IPO will close for bidding on November 18.

Capillary Technologies offers AI-powered, cloud-based SaaS solutions that enhance consumer and channel-partner loyalty for global enterprise clients. The company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹359.21 crore for the six months ending September 2025, compared to ₹598.25 crore for the full fiscal year 2025.

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscription status Capillary Technologies India IPO has been subscribed over 35% so far on the second day of bidding, as of 11:00 am.

The retail category has received 0.56 times subscription; meanwhile, non-institutional investors(NIIS) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have so far subscribed over 0.33 times and 0.29 times.

Capillary Technologies India IPO Review Brokerage firm Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, while giving an ‘apply now’ rating, said, “Capillary provides scalable, customizable loyalty programs for enterprises across industries like retail, FMCG, and hospitality. The platform enables personalised marketing through SMS, email, push notifications, and more. Their tools leverage AI and machine learning to deliver real-time customer insights and predictive analytics.”

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has given an ‘avoid’ rating to Capillary Technologies India IPO, saying that based on the company's financial data and market analysis, the valuation for the Capillary Technologies IPO appears highly aggressive; hence, it is recommended to avoid this IPO.

Capillary Technologies India IPO GMP today The shares of Capillary Technologies India IPO are currently trading at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Capillary Technologies India IPO is +27.

The estimated listing price of Capillary Technologies India IPO is ₹604, which is 4.68% higher than the issue price of ₹577 per share.

The lowest GMP of Capillary Technologies India IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹50.

Capillary Technologies India IPO details

The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 60 lakh shares to raise ₹345 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 92.3 lakh shares amounting to ₹532.50 crore.

Capillary Technologies has set the IPO price band between ₹549 and ₹577 per share.

The share allotment for Capillary Technologies' IPO is anticipated to be confirmed on Wednesday, November 19. The shares of Capillary Technologies India IPO are scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 21.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.