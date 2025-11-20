Capillary Technologies India IPO listing tomorrow. Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Capillary Technologies India IPO listing: Shares of Capillary Technologies India are set to make their stock market debut tomorrow, November 21, following the successful closure of its initial public offering.

The bidding for the mainboard IPO opened on November 14 and closed on November 18. The issue garnered 52.95 times bids on the final day of subscription on Tuesday. The ₹877.5-crore IPO received bids for 44,38,95,325 shares against 83,83,430 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.

Among investor categories, non-institutional investors' portion fetched 69.84 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 57.27 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 15.82 times subscription.

Capillary Technologies India IPO GMP today According to market trends in the grey market, the shares of Capillary Technologies India IPO are expected to witness a strong listing on both exchanges. Capillary Technologies India IPO listing date is set as November 21.

The shares of Capillary Technologies India IPO are currently trading at a ₹57 premium in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. This means that Capillary Technologies shares are trading ₹57 higher than the issue price. The estimated listing price of Capillary Technologies India IPO is likely to be ₹634, which is at a 9.88% premium.

Grey market premium indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Capillary Technologies India IPO details The mainboard IPO included a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares worth ₹345 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 92.3 lakh shares totalling ₹532.50 crore.

Capillary Technologies had set the IPO price band in the range of ₹549 to ₹577 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for: (i) meeting cloud infrastructure costs, (ii) investing in research, design, and development of its products and platform, (iii) purchasing essential computer systems for its operations, and (iv) funding inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, in addition to general corporate purposes.

Investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 25 shares. At the upper end of the price band of ₹577, the minimum investment for retail investors stood at ₹14,425. At most, retail investors could apply for 13 lots, translating to a maximum investment of ₹1,87,525.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are acting as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.