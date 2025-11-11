Capillary Technologies India IPO: Price band set at ₹549-577 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Capillary Technologies India IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹549 to ₹577 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Capillary Technologies India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, November 14, and will close on Tuesday, November 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the Capillary Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 13. The Capillary Technologies IPO lot size is 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 equity shares thereafter.

Capillary Technologies India IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Capillary Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, November 19, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, November 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Capillary Technologies share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, November 21.

Capillary Technologies India IPO details Capillary Technologies IPO includes a new issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, totaling ₹345 crore, along with an offer for the sale of 92,28,796 equity shares.

The fresh issue's net proceeds, up to ₹143 crore, will be used to support its cloud infrastructure expenses, up to ₹7,158.1 crore will be directed towards the research, design, and development of the company's products and platform, up to ₹1,034.2 crore will be allocated for the acquisition of computer systems for its operations, and the remaining funds will be set aside for funding growth through undisclosed acquisitions and for general corporate needs.

JM Financial Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd (previously recognized as IIFL Securities Ltd), and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd serve as the book-running lead manager; while MUFG Intime India Private Ltd acts as the registrar for the offer.

Company details Capillary Technologies is a software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily aimed at enterprise customers worldwide to foster loyalty among their consumers and channel partners.

The Company is one of the limited players in the loyalty management sector that delivers comprehensive loyalty solutions. Its varied product offerings include an advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), a connected engagement platform (Engage+), a predictive analytics platform (Insights+), a rewards management platform (Rewards+), and a customer data platform (CDP), enabling clients to operate complete loyalty programs, gain an in-depth understanding of consumers, and implement unified, cross-channel strategies that provide a real-time omni-channel, personalized, and consistent customer experience.

The Company's total revenue from operations amounted to ₹5,982.59 million in FY25 compared to ₹5,251.00 million in FY24 and ₹2,553.72 million in FY23.

