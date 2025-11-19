Mint Market
Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP jumps to highest yet! Check steps to track status online

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: After the conclusion of the Capillary Technologies IPO yesterday, November 19, investor focus has shifted to its allotment status. The allotment for Capillary Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised today.

Saloni Goel
Updated19 Nov 2025, 11:10:46 AM IST
Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Capillary Technologies India concluded with strong investor demand, closing with a subscription of 52.95 times on the final day on Tuesday.

Following the closure of the IPO, investor focus has shifted to its allotment status. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date is today, November 19.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today jumped to its highest so far of 62. This means that shares of Capillary Technologies are trading 62 higher than the IPO price of 577. At the prevailing GMP, Capillary Technologies IPO listing price could be 639, a premium of nearly 11%.

Capillary Technologies IPO Details

Ahead of the issue, Capillary Technologies raised 394 crore from anchor investors. The company had set a price band of 549–577 per share for the IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies provides AI-driven, cloud-native SaaS products that help global enterprises build loyalty among consumers and channel partners. The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

19 Nov 2025, 11:05:03 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment on MUFG Intime

1. Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

2. Choose ‘Capillary Technologies India Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

3. Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

4. Enter the details as per the option selected

5. Click on Search

Your Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

19 Nov 2025, 10:50:17 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE

1. Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

3. Choose ‘Capillary Technologies India Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

4. Enter your PAN and Application Number

5. Click on Submit.

Your Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

19 Nov 2025, 10:30:42 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Issue garnered massive 53x bids as of final day

The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India Ltd got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.

The 877.5-crore IPO received bids for 44,38,95,325 shares against 83,83,430 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.

Among investor categories, non-institutional investors' portion fetched 69.84 times subscription while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 57.27 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 15.82 times subscription.

19 Nov 2025, 10:21:57 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Capillary Technologies IPO GMP rises to ₹62

