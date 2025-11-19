Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP jumps to highest yet. Check steps to track status online

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Capillary Technologies India concluded with strong investor demand, closing with a subscription of 52.95 times on the final day on Tuesday.

Following the closure of the IPO, investor focus has shifted to its allotment status. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date is today, November 19.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today jumped to its highest so far of ₹62. This means that shares of Capillary Technologies are trading ₹62 higher than the IPO price of ₹577. At the prevailing GMP, Capillary Technologies IPO listing price could be ₹639, a premium of nearly 11%.

Capillary Technologies IPO Details

Ahead of the issue, Capillary Technologies raised ₹394 crore from anchor investors. The company had set a price band of ₹549–577 per share for the IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of ₹345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies provides AI-driven, cloud-native SaaS products that help global enterprises build loyalty among consumers and channel partners. The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

Catch this space for all the LIVE updates on Capillary Technologies IPO allotment