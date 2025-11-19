Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of SaaS company Capillary Technologies India received strong demand from investors during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date which is likely today, 19 November 2025.

Advertisement

The public issue was open for subscription from November 14 to November 18. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, November 19, while the IPO listing date is November 21.

The company will finalise the Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on November 20 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Capillary Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to do Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status online.

Advertisement

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Capillary Technologies India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Capillary Technologies India Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Capillary Technologies India Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Today The trends for Capillary Technologies India shares in the unlisted market remains strong with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today has risen to ₹62 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Capillary Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹62 apiece than their issue price.

Advertisement

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹639 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 11% to the IPO price of ₹577 per share.

Capillary Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 14, and closed on Tuesday, November 18. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, November 19, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is November 21, Friday. Capillary Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹877.50 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 59.79 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹345 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 92.28 lakh shares worth ₹532.50 crore. Capillary Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹549 to ₹577 per share.

Advertisement

Capillary Technologies IPO was subscribed 52.95 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.82 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 69.84 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 57.27 times subscription.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Capillary Technologies IPO registrar.

Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, and the IPO listing date is November 21.

Advertisement